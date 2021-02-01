S&P 500   3,773.86 (+1.61%)
DOW   30,211.91 (+0.76%)
QQQ   322.42 (+2.50%)
AAPL   134.14 (+1.65%)
MSFT   239.65 (+3.32%)
FB   262.01 (+1.42%)
GOOGL   1,893.07 (+3.60%)
AMZN   3,342.88 (+4.26%)
TSLA   839.81 (+5.83%)
NVDA   529.48 (+1.90%)
BABA   264.69 (+4.28%)
CGC   40.06 (-0.02%)
GE   10.74 (+0.56%)
MU   80.43 (+2.76%)
AMD   87.66 (+2.36%)
NIO   56.99 (-0.02%)
T   28.65 (+0.07%)
F   10.83 (+2.85%)
ACB   11.20 (+0.45%)
BA   195.84 (+0.85%)
DIS   170.97 (+1.66%)
NFLX   539.04 (+1.25%)
GILD   65.10 (-0.76%)
Pan American, Sorrento rise; Lumen Technologies, PVH fall

Monday, February 1, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $17.77 to $130.15.

The maker of flavors and fragrances completed its merger with DuPont's nutrition and biosciences unit.

Pan American Silver Corp., up $3.92 to $36.38.

The rising price of silver is bolstering the the silver mining company's stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $2.22 to $36.71.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., up $1.97 to $14.63.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 treatment.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co., up $4.56 to $77.04.

The biotechnology company is buying Viela Bio for $3.05 billion.

Lumen Technologies Inc., down 61 cents to $11.77.

The telecommunications and networking company said it is partnering with business software company SAP.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $9.50 to $53.79.

The spaceflight company is planning a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity in the second half of February.

PVH Corp., down $2.81 to $82.45.

The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein officially named Stefan Larsson its new CEO.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (PAAS)1.0C$46.79+13.1%0.40%164.75BuyC$39.50
PVH (PVH)1.7$82.45-3.3%N/A-5.14Buy$90.80
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)2.3$130.15+15.8%2.37%38.97Buy$139.28
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)1.3$14.63+15.6%N/A-10.02Buy$30.33
ON Semiconductor (ON)1.9$36.71+6.4%N/A74.92Buy$29.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


