S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Economic and National Security Threats Create Lithium Bonanza (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech
The NEW US – RUSSIA COLD WAR (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
Panama launch of futuristic oceanfront home goes sideways

Fri., September 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to the press in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Developers hoped to market these homes that are only accessible by boat off Panama's Caribbean coast but the prototype partially collapsed after its first showing to the press. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

COLON, Panama (AP) — The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama's Caribbean coast tanked Thursday when the SeaPod Eco prototype perched above the water on a column slumped onto an adjacent dock.

Developer Ocean Builders said in a statement that the sleek white home began to "destabilize" at the end of the launch event. It said no one was injured and the cause was being investigated.

The home that is reminiscent of a space ship sits well above the water and features expansive views from a row of windows. The developers had planned to begin offering the homes for sale next year, touting them as friendly to the environment and the economy.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

