Paris Fashion Week channels historic men's styles

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   275.15
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
The Stocks That You Need to Be Watching! (Ad)pixel
Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving '23 Growth
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   275.15
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
The Stocks That You Need to Be Watching! (Ad)pixel
Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving '23 Growth
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   275.15
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
The Stocks That You Need to Be Watching! (Ad)pixel
Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving '23 Growth
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   275.15
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
The Stocks That You Need to Be Watching! (Ad)pixel
Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving '23 Growth
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
YIKES! 220 Pounds of Graphite in Each EV Battery? (Ad)
Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?

Paris Fashion Week channels historic men's styles

Fri., January 20, 2023 | Thomas Adamson, AP Fashion Writer

A model wears a creation as part of the Paul Smith menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Paris, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — As Paris Fashion Week geared up for Dior Men on Friday, British designer Paul Smith went encyclopedic.

Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24 menswear shows.

PAUL SMITH CHANGES CENTURIES

Smith delved into the history books for a thoughtful display that seemed to merge London from the 1970s with the city in the 1870s.

A quilted coat with checked cape demonstrated this perfectly. It flared out at the back looking as if it were fashioned on Baker Street and could have been worn by Sherlock Holmes if it came with a pipe.

Elsewhere, a high white collar had a prim 19th century feel, while a dark velvety coat with a big collar sported a beautiful textured thickness.

Such old-fashion musing gave fall-winter a more austere style than usual, but it was a welcome change.

The 1970s, a Smith touchstone, also were on abundant display. The designs included blown up checked coats, vibrant blue printed pants and loose colored suits with broad, rounded shoulders.

The best looks were ones that fused the two eras, such as a loose cerulean trench coat with voluminous layers, twinned with a striped blue silk foulard.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Enter your email address below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Recent Videos

Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: