S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 11/9/2022
Paris Metro workers strike for wage hike, disrupt commutes

Thu., November 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

A woman walks by a closed subway station Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Paris. Striking workers, demanding higher wages shut down half of subway lines in the French capital on Thursday, disrupting classes and other public services on a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by train drivers and bus operators, teachers and other public-sector workers. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Striking subway workers shut down half of the Paris Metro lines Thursday, a nationwide day of walkouts and protests by French train drivers, teachers and other public-sector workers demanding the government and employers increase salaries to keep up with inflation.

Expecting major disruptions on their morning commutes, many Parisians biked or walked to work. Others took buses that were provided as an alternative way to reach offices and workplaces, or reverted to their pandemic lockdown routines and worked from home.

Protest rallies were planned in Paris and other French cities later Thursday, amid deepening worker discontent around Europe.

The strikes in France build on multiple union actions in recent months by French workers demanding higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living. Last month, a strike by oil refinery workers caused nationwide fuel shortages that disrupted lives and businesses. The French government intervened to force them back to work.

Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes in recent months over soaring inflation. Nurses, pilots, postal workers. railway staff and others have walked off the job, seeking wages that keep pace with inflation as Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices.

Labor unions also have organized street protests to pressure governments to do more to ease rising bills even as European leaders have passed energy relief packages.

Nationwide general strikes over cost of living increases caused by inflation and higher energy costs linked to Russia's war in Ukraine snarled traffic through much of Belgium and shut down public services in Greece on Wednesday.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

