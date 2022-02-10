S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
S&P 500   4,587.18
DOW   35,768.06
QQQ   366.73
Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life 
XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear 
Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook 
The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group

Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | The Associated Press


A man puts a poster reads "Liberty Convoy" on a van before leaving for Paris , in Bayonne, southwestern France, Wednesday, Feb.9, 2022. Paris police on Thursday Feb.10, 2022 banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

PARIS (AP) — Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada.

Citing “risks of trouble to public order,” the Paris police department banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through Monday. Police will put measures in place to protect roads and detain violators.

Blocking traffic can lead to two years in prison, 4,500 euros (more than $5,000) in fines and a suspended driver's license, the police department said in a statement.

Online chat groups in France have been calling for drivers to converge on Paris starting Friday night, and to continue on to the European Union's capital in Brussels on Monday. Small groups of drivers set out Wednesday from Bayonne on France’s Atlantic coast and Nice on the French Riviera, with stickers on their cars reading “Freedom Convoy.” Departures were also reported in other cities.

France has seen weekly protests against vaccine rules and virus-related restrictions for several months, notably by far-right groups. Participation in the protests has waned recently. The vast majority of French adults are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The French protesters have been sharing images of truckers in Canada who have blockaded border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa. They want an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a rule that all truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.