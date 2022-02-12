Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

Protesters gather for a convoy before heading to Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Police cars drive ahead of a convoy heading two Paris,Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Lille, northern France.
French flags ornate cars part of a convoy heading to Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Protesters prepare to leave for a convoy in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester holding a French flag thumbs up to a convoy made of vehicles, from trucks to motorcycles and camper vans. in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester sits on a car part of a convoy made of vehicles in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester clenches his fist from his car part of a convoy heading to Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Police officers check a camper van driver on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. Paris police intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital in defiance of a police order to take part in protests against virus restrictions inspired by the Canada's horn-honking "Freedom Convoy."
Protestors hold placards reading "Freedom", on the left, and "Freedom convoy", on the right, as they attend a gathering, in Paris, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Police officers check a camper van on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris.
A protestor holding a placard reading "Freedom convoy" poses in front of a armoured vehicle during a protest, in Paris, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Cars part of a blockade drive on a motorway Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Lille, northern France.
People wave to a convoy departing for Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
A car part of a convoy departing for Paris is decorated with a French flag and a placard reading "Hold off masks, Paris-Brussels" Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Protesters hold a placard next to car part of the "Freedom Convoy" and heading to Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Protesters wave French flags from a car in a convoy departing for Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
People applaud a convoy departing for Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
People wave to a convoy departing for Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
A protester stands on a truck carrying a camper van as part of a convoy in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
Protesters load goods into a truck part of a convoy of vehicles in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester stands on a car part of a convoy made of vehicles in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester carries a French flag on a truck part of a convoy n Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester waves a French flag next to a truck taking part in a convoy in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A protester waves a French flag at a convoy made of vehicles, from trucks to motorcycles and camper vans. in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
Police officers work by cars part of a blockade in Lille, northern France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A family prepares to leave for a blockade in Lille, northern France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A woman stands a French, right, and a Canadian flag before a blockade in Lille, northern France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022.
A French flag is fixed on a car part of a "Freedom Convoy" in Lille, northern France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022. Sticker reads: I support the Freedom Convoy.
PARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy. ”
Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest but a few dozen vehicles were able to slip in and disrupt traffic. Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse, some of whom climbed onto their vehicles in the middle of the road to create chaos.
Police handed out 300 tickets to motorists involved in the protest. Elsewhere, several protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in a central Parisian square.
Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires for people to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters tried to weave toward Paris from the north, south, east and west, waving and honking at onlookers as they drove by. Some convoys sought to avoid police detection by traveling on local roads instead of the major highways leading into the capital.
Waving French flags and shouting “Freedom!” the protesters organized online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded the center of Ottawa, Canada’s capital, and blocked border crossings to the U.S.
The French vehicle protest comes as months of demonstrations against French government vaccination rules have been waning.
To the north in the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles — ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping ban — arrived in The Hague to protest Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic parliamentary complex.
Protesters on foot joined the truckers, carrying a banner emblazoned with the Dutch words “Love & freedom, no dictatorship.”
Police urged the protesters to move to a nearby park and warned the public about traffic problems.
___
Mike Corder in Ede, Netherlands, contributed
___
