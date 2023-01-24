S&P 500   3,852.36
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500 
Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs 
When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023

Paris trains canceled after 'scandalous' act of vandalism

Tue., January 24, 2023 | The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Apparently deliberately set blazes to clusters of electrical cables caused cascading cancellations on the Paris train network Tuesday, all but shutting down services at one of the French capital's busiest stations.

Two fires damaged 48 cables, Transport Minister Clément Beaune said, describing it as “an act that is scandalous.” The national rail operator, SNCF, said the cables powered signals for trains on the network. It filed a legal complaint, calling the overnight damage deliberate.

The motives for the apparent vandalism were unknown. But it largely shut down Gare de l’Est, a station that generally links Paris to cities and towns in the east, including in neighboring countries. SNCF said the circulation of high-speed trains and slower regional trains to and from the station was suspended, with only services on three lines spared.

SNCF said repair crews were working to restore the affected lines. But it also warned that services at the station, which is used daily by hundreds of thousands of passengers, could be suspended throughout Tuesday.

Search Headlines: