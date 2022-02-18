Paris transport strike disrupts subway, trains to suburbs

































PARIS (AP) — Paris commuters faced disruptions as public transport workers went on strike Friday to protest what they say was an insufficient salary increase proposal by the state-owned transport company RATP amid rising inflation.

Most subway lines in the Paris area and train services linking the capital with the suburbs were shut down during rush hours. Driverless trains that were in service had been packed with people rushing to reach work and children’s schools on time.

“It was not complicated to get into Paris, but now to get around Paris, even the metro lines that run normally are blocked,” said Angelique Muneret, who commutes into the city for work.

The French capital's residents have long been accustomed to strikes paralyzing public transport. Over the years, many changed their daily commutes to overcome frequent disruptions, hopping on a bike or an electric scooter to move faster along congested roads and highways.

Friday’s one-day strike was the largest in the capital since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020. The strikers' main demand is a substantial salary increase given rising inflation and soaring energy prices.

The government, which supports the RATP management’s offer, insists that transport workers will retain purchasing power with the proposed average of 2.7% raise. Unions, however, claim that the offer in reality amounts to no more than a 0,4 % increase.

Transport union leader Vincent Gautheron said that is not enough for workers “to fill refrigerators at the end of the month”. Their salaries have not improved since 2017, he told the French broadcaster BFM TV — the year of the country’s last presidential election. The next election is scheduled for April 10.

Inflation was at 2,9% in January due to soaring energy prices, according to government figures.

Transport Minister Jean-Baptist Djebbari urged unions to accept the proposal. He said the government has no plans to support a renegotiation of the offer, although talks with the unions are scheduled to resume later Friday.

Jerome Pigo, who lives on the city’s outskirts, said that even without the strike fewer people were using trains due to pandemic remote working. He said he had prepared in advance how to reach his own downtown workplace.

“It’s tricky, but I made arrangements,” Pigo said. “Once I reach Paris, it will require a lot of walking.”

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.