Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters

S&P 500   4,109.31
DOW   33,274.15
QQQ   320.93
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service
Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts
More oil producers join Saudis in announcing surprise production cuts, a total of 1.15 million barrels per day
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
$90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders
Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal
S&P 500   4,109.31
DOW   33,274.15
QQQ   320.93
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service
Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts
More oil producers join Saudis in announcing surprise production cuts, a total of 1.15 million barrels per day
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
$90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders
Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal
S&P 500   4,109.31
DOW   33,274.15
QQQ   320.93
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service
Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts
More oil producers join Saudis in announcing surprise production cuts, a total of 1.15 million barrels per day
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
$90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders
Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal
S&P 500   4,109.31
DOW   33,274.15
QQQ   320.93
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service
Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until end of 2023
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts
More oil producers join Saudis in announcing surprise production cuts, a total of 1.15 million barrels per day
The Market Crash Shield is A.I. (Ad)pixel
$90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders
Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal

Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters

Sun., April 2, 2023 | The Associated Press

Scooters are parked in Paris, Friday, march 31, 2023. Romantically zipping two-to-a-scooter, wind in the hair, past the Eiffel Tower and other iconic sights could soon become a thing of the past if Parisians vote Sunday to do away with the 15,000 opinion-dividing micro-machines. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire e-scooters from their streets, in a mini-referendum the mayor said sent a “very clear message."

The 15,000 opinion-dividing mini-machines could now vanish from central Paris at the end of August when the city's contracts with the three operators expire.

The question that City Hall asked voters in its citywide mini-referendum on Sunday was: “For or against self-service scooters in Paris?”

The result wasn't close. City Hall said on its website about 103,000 people voted, with 89% rejecting e-scooters and just 11% supporting them.

Turnout was very low. The vote had been open to all of Paris' 1.38 million registered voters.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed the vote as a success and repeated her vow to respect the outcome of the consultative referendum.

The voters' “very clear message now becomes our guide,” she said. “With my team, we'll follow up on their decision as I had pledged."

Scattered around Paris, easy to locate and hire with a downloadable app and relatively cheap, the scooters are a hit with tourists who love their speed and the help-yourself freedom they offer.

In the five years since their introduction, following in the wake of shared cars and shared bicycles, for-hire scooters have also built a following among some Parisians who don’t want or can’t afford their own but like the option to escape the Metro and other public transport.

But many Parisians complain that e-scooters are an eyesore and a traffic menace, and the micro-vehicles have been involved in hundreds of accidents.

Hidalgo and some of her deputies campaigned to banish the “free floating” rental flotilla — so called because scooters are picked up and dropped off around town at their renters’ whim — on safety, public nuisance and environmental cost-benefit grounds before the capital hosts the Olympic Games next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in ANN right now?

Before you consider ANN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANN wasn't on the list.

While ANN currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: