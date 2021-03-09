Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 308K vehicles for fire risk

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the KIA logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire. The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
DETROIT (AP) — Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.
The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.
The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system.
Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odor.
Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem.
