S&P 500   3,821.35
DOW   31,802.44
QQQ   299.94
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Attack on Saudi oil site fuels upward march for crude prices
Spanish food delivery riders want right to be self-employed
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street even as technology lags
Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan
Vuzix Eyeing Partnerships For Its Augmented Reality Glasses
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
S&P 500   3,821.35
DOW   31,802.44
QQQ   299.94
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Attack on Saudi oil site fuels upward march for crude prices
Spanish food delivery riders want right to be self-employed
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street even as technology lags
Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan
Vuzix Eyeing Partnerships For Its Augmented Reality Glasses
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
S&P 500   3,821.35
DOW   31,802.44
QQQ   299.94
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Attack on Saudi oil site fuels upward march for crude prices
Spanish food delivery riders want right to be self-employed
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street even as technology lags
Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan
Vuzix Eyeing Partnerships For Its Augmented Reality Glasses
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
S&P 500   3,821.35
DOW   31,802.44
QQQ   299.94
3 Travel Stocks Set to Surge in March
Attack on Saudi oil site fuels upward march for crude prices
Spanish food delivery riders want right to be self-employed
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street even as technology lags
Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan
Vuzix Eyeing Partnerships For Its Augmented Reality Glasses
Xpeng, Inc (NYSE:XPEV) Is Loaded For Growth
Log in

Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 308K vehicles for fire risk

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the KIA logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire. The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system.

Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odor.

Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem.


7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.

Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.

All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.

Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.

View the "7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.