Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Global stocks higher on hopes US rate hike plans will ease
Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Global stocks higher on hopes US rate hike plans will ease
Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Global stocks higher on hopes US rate hike plans will ease
Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Global stocks higher on hopes US rate hike plans will ease
Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

Wed., October 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Kia is telling owners, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.

It's the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they're turned off.

The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit.

The Korean automaker says it has reports of eight fires and 15 cases of melting or damage since April of 2017. No injuries were reported.

The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 22.

