Parts shortages dampen mood among German businesses

Friday, September 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shortages of computer chips and other raw materials are continuing to hit Germany's manufacturers, as bottlenecks leave companies struggling to fill orders from a rebounding global economy.

The supply chain frictions sent a closely watched index of German business optimism lower for the third month in a row in September. The Ifo institute index fell to 98.8 points from 99.6 in August.

“The problems with obtaining raw materials and intermediate goods is holding back the German economy,” the Munich-based institute said on Friday. “Industry is experiencing a bottleneck recession.”

The German economy, Europe's largest, has rebounded sharply from the depths of the pandemic shutdowns in the first part of 2020 with gross domestic product in the second quarter marking a 9.4% increase over the same quarter last year.

But major manufacturers such as auto firms Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen have all experienced trouble getting the computer chips they need for today's cars stuffed with electronic features such as advanced driver assistance. Other materials needed by businesses such as steel, construction materials and plastics are also in short supply.

Truck maker Traton Group, majority owned by Volkswagen, said this week that sales in the third quarter would be “significantly lower than planned” as the company had to resort to steps such as pulling control units out of unsold vehicles and installed in vehicles that are on order.

Traton cited rising COVID-19 cases in Malaysia and the lockdown that followed. Malaysia is an important hub since several chip companies that supply the auto industry have the production there, the company said.


7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special

As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”

They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.

Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.

And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.

View the "7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.