Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)

Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Associated Press

The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 19, 2017. Passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant on an American Airlines plane. The airline said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that law enforcement met the plane when it landed in Los Angeles and took the man off the plane. (AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, file)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.

The FBI said Thursday that the man was arrested after the plane landed in Los Angeles and took the man off the plane.

The incident happened Wednesday on a flight from San Jose del Cabo in Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport. Video posted by another passenger showed the man running down the aisle and punching a male flight attendant in the back of the head or neck as the crew member walked in the other direction.

The president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American's cabin crews, said the passenger had exhibited “dangerous, life-threatening behavior.”

“Thankfully, the crew and passengers subdued the passenger, and the flight landed safely,” said the union official, Julie Hedrick. “This violent behavior puts the safety of all passengers and crew in jeopardy and must stop.”

Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said American has banned the man from ever traveling on the airline. He said American was helping law enforcement investigate the incident.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.