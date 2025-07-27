Free Trial
Passengers flee smoking jet on emergency slide after apparent landing gear problem at Denver airport

Written by The Associated Press
July 27, 2025
Passengers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

Key Points

  • The incident involved American Airlines Flight 3023, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which experienced a possible landing gear problem during its departure from Denver International Airport.
  • Passengers evacuated the plane using an emergency slide, with a few tripping upon landing on the runway; one passenger required medical attention while five others were evaluated on-site.
  • Witness accounts describe hearing a loud noise and feeling a sudden braking action from the pilot as the aircraft was nearing takeoff speed.
  • The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident following a small fire that firefighters responded to after the emergency evacuation.
DENVER (AP) — Passengers slid down an emergency slide of a smoking jet at Denver International Airport due to a possible problem with the plane's landing gear, authorities said.

American Airlines Flight 3023 reported a “possible landing gear incident” during its departure from Denver on Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The problem involved an aircraft tire, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 173 passengers and six crew members was on its way to Miami International Airport, American said.

Video aired by local media showed people sliding down the inflatable chute near the front of the plane while clutching luggage and small children. Some passengers, including at least one adult carrying a young child, tripped at the end of the slide and fell onto the concrete runway. Passengers were then taken to the terminal by bus.

One of the passengers was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, American Airlines said in its statement. Five people were evaluated for injuries at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Denver International Airport officials said.

“About halfway to takeoff speed, we hear a big bang and a pop,” passenger Shaun Williams told KUSA-TV. “The pilot immediately started abort procedures for taking off. You could feel him start to hit the brakes.”

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the aircraft, the Denver Fire Department said.

“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team,” American said.

In a statement, the FAA said it will investigate.

