S&P 500   4,090.46 (+0.22%)
DOW   33,869.27 (+0.50%)
QQQ   299.70 (-0.66%)
AAPL   151.01 (+0.25%)
MSFT   263.10 (-0.20%)
META   174.15 (-2.12%)
GOOGL   94.57 (-0.46%)
AMZN   97.61 (-0.64%)
TSLA   196.89 (-5.03%)
NVDA   212.65 (-4.80%)
NIO   10.31 (-1.53%)
BABA   103.65 (-4.43%)
AMD   81.48 (-2.08%)
T   19.07 (+0.53%)
F   12.73 (-4.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.60%)
CGC   2.28 (+0.44%)
GE   81.29 (+0.62%)
DIS   108.06 (-2.08%)
AMC   4.90 (-8.58%)
PFE   43.88 (+1.25%)
PYPL   80.80 (+3.03%)
NFLX   347.36 (-4.18%)
PayPal, DexCom rise; Expedia, Lyft fall

Fri., February 10, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $80.80.

The digital payments platform gave investors a strong profit forecast.

DexCom Inc., up $10.65 to $117.89.

The medical device company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Cloudflare Inc., up $1.93 to $60.10.

The San Francisco-based internet security firm gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Expedia Group Inc., down $10.07 to $107.64.

The online travel company's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Lyft Inc., down $5.91 to $10.31.

The ride-hailing service reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Newell Brands Inc., up 17 cents to $14.77.

The owner of Elmer's glue, Coleman camping gear and other brands named Chris Peterson as its new CEO to replace Ravi Saligram.

Honda Motor Co., up 59 cents to $25.13.

The Japanese automaker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

RBC Bearings Inc., up $4.50 to $236.50.

The Connecticut-based precision bearing manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

