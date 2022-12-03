PayPal Stock a Downgrade, Bear Note Risk

It's the final month of 2022, and we're going to be covering a lot of the big risers of the year. This is not one of those blogs. Payments stock PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ PYPL) is down 60% in 2022, and hasn't crossed over $100 since August 16. The shares are off their June 30 five-year lows of $67.58, but not by much, last seen at $75.09.

PYPL is heading toward its third straight weekly loss, yet 23 of the 30 brokerages rate the stock a "buy" or better, with zero "sells" on the books. The 12-month consensus price target of $106.57 is a 41% premium from its current perch, so at some point downgrades and/or price-target hikes could put some pressure on the equity.

Even though the stock has traded in a tight range since August, PYPL is an intriguing target for options traders. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 75 out of 100, meaning the security has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations over the past year.

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was 14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

