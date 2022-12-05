PayPal Stock a Downgrade, Bear Note Risk

It's the final month of 2022, and we're going to be covering a lot of the big risers of the year. This is not one of those blogs. Payments stock PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ PYPL) is down 60% in 2022, and hasn't crossed over $100 since August 16. The shares are off their June 30 five-year lows of $67.58, but not by much, last seen at $75.09.

PYPL is heading toward its third straight weekly loss, yet 23 of the 30 brokerages rate the stock a "buy" or better, with zero "sells" on the books. The 12-month consensus price target of $106.57 is a 41% premium from its current perch, so at some point downgrades and/or price-target hikes could put some pressure on the equity.

Even though the stock has traded in a tight range since August, PYPL is an intriguing target for options traders. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 75 out of 100, meaning the security has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations over the past year.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

