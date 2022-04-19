Peabody Energy Stock Looks Poised to Extend Rally

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is down 1.3% at $32.12 at last check. The last time we checked in with the Peabody Energy stock, call traders had used the mining name to triple their money. BTU still has support from the 20-day moving average, and earlier today hit its highest level since February of 2019, while boasting a jaw-dropping 727.7% year-over-year lead. What's more, there is plenty of reason to believe the stock's rally is not slowing down anytime soon.

Digging deeper, this recent peak comes amid historically low implied volatility (IV), which has been a bullish combination for Peabody Energy stock before. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, there have been five other times in the past five years when the security was trading within 2% of its 52-week high, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) stood in the 20th percentile of its annual range or lower. This is currently the case with BTU's SVI of 89%, which stands in the relatively low 10th percentile of its 12-month range.

White's data shows that one month after these signals, the security was higher 80% of the time, averaging an impressive 14.7% return for that period. From its current perch, a move of similar magnitude would place Peabody Energy stock just shy of the $37 mark.

A short squeeze could also keep the winds blowing for BTU. Short interest rose 22.7% in the last two reporting periods, and the 12.19 million shares sold short now make up for 8.9% of the security's available float.

It's also worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 99 out of a possible 100. This means Peabody Energy stock has managed to exceed volatility expectations during the past year -- a boon for option buyers.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.