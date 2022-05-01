S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash
Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion
India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Live updates l Sweden: Russian plane violated its airspace
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash
Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion
India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Live updates l Sweden: Russian plane violated its airspace
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash
Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion
India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Live updates l Sweden: Russian plane violated its airspace
S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash
Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion
India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Live updates l Sweden: Russian plane violated its airspace

Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

Sunday, May 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, awards the Order of Princess Olga, the third grade, to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there.

Pelosi, a California Democrat and second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi said in a statement released Sunday.

Footage released by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi and other U.S. legislators in Kyiv.

The full Congressional delegation included Democratic Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Adam Schiff, of California who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; Jim McGovern of Massachusetts who chairs the House Rules Committee; Jason Crow of Colorado; Barbara Lee of California; and Bill Keating of Massachusetts.

“You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy told the delegation.

Pelosi told Zelenskyy: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom."

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.

The visit wasn't previously announced.

Pelosi said the delegation would continue its trip in southeast Poland and the capital, Warsaw, to meet with President Andrzej Duda and other senior officials. Poland has received more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” she said.


___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Pelosi is second in line to the presidency, not third.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.