S&P 500   4,520.37 (+0.81%)
DOW   35,464.57 (+1.06%)
QQQ   358.69 (+1.00%)
AAPL   174.61 (+1.72%)
MSFT   304.54 (+1.19%)
FB   216.90 (-3.56%)
GOOGL   2,772.00 (-0.43%)
AMZN   3,225.96 (+2.13%)
TSLA   922.45 (+1.67%)
NVDA   250.52 (+1.31%)
BABA   121.01 (+5.39%)
NIO   24.64 (+2.71%)
AMD   127.69 (+3.25%)
CGC   7.62 (-2.93%)
MU   83.96 (+3.82%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.92 (-0.04%)
F   17.67 (-1.23%)
DIS   142.32 (-0.13%)
AMC   16.14 (+8.25%)
PFE   51.52 (-3.18%)
ACB   4.15 (-0.72%)
BA   212.31 (+0.18%)
Peloton gives up plan to open Ohio factory with 2,000 jobs

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this photo made on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Cindy Cicchinelli uses her Peloton exercise machine in the workout room of her Pittsburgh townhouse. The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as chief executive, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company which will also cut almost 3,000 jobs. John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive Inc. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Peloton has abandoned plans to open its first U.S. factory, which would have employed 2,000 workers in Ohio, the home fitness equipment maker said Tuesday as it announced a major restructuring.

The company broke ground just outside Toledo this past summer and had expected to begin production there in 2023. The project came with great promise as the pandemic was reshaping the fitness industry.

But demand for its interactive bikes and treadmills quickly dropped off as more people returned to the gym and competition increased from other exercise equipment makers and gyms offering virtual classes.

Peloton said Tuesday that it was cutting 2,800 jobs, many at its New York City headquarters, and that its co-founder was stepping down as chief executive.

Construction already was underway on the factory near Toledo, which was designed to be a showplace for its products. Peloton said it will finish work on the building's shell and sell it and the surrounding land.

The decision is a blow to state officials, including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who touted it as a big win. Peloton's move was disappointing, but the site will be attractive for future use, said J.P. Nauseef, president of JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development office.


