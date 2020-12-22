Peloton, Sportsman's Warehouse rise; CarMax, Fitbit fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Peloton, up $16.82 to $161.21
The high-tech exercise bike maker said it would buy Precor, a maker of fitness equipment, for $420 million.
Sportsman's Warehouse, up $5.01 to $17.66
The company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group, parent company of Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops, for $18 a share in cash.
CarMax, down $8.13 to $92.33
The operator of used-car dealerships said sales trended downward toward the end of the quarter as coronavirus cases mounted.
Fitbit, down 37 cents to $6.87
Australia’s competition regulator delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy the fitness gadget maker.
Cavalo Growers, down $5.91 to $66.36
The distributor of avocados and other produce reported earnings and revenue that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.
Clearwater Paper, up $2.21 to $36.81
The maker of tissue and other products raised its estimate for fourth-quarter earnings.
Equity Residential, down 1 cent to $57.85
The real estate investment trust sold a 679-unit apartment comples in San Diego for $312.5 million.
Fortinet Solutions, up $6.19 to $152.15
Technology companies had some of the biggest gains in the market.
