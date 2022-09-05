Peloton Stock Sinks Following Price-Target Cut

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 6.5% to trade at $9.62 this morning, following a price-target cut from UBS to $8 from $13, as the firm also reiterated its "sell" rating. The analyst in question brought up the company's sales struggles and downbeat profitability outlook, and expressed doubts over the upside to its cost-cutting strategies.

The last time we checked on Peloton stock, it was surging on a deal with Amazon.com (AMZN). That rally failed short of the $14 level, which also rejected the shares earlier in August. The 100-day moving average has been guiding the shares lower all year, and so far in 2022 PTON is down 72.3%.

Short-term options traders have been more bearish than usual. The security's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) sits at 1.08 and ranks in the elevated 81st percentile of the last 12 months, meaning these traders have rarely been more put-biased.

It's also worth mentioning PTON's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at an elevated 84 out of 100, indicating the security has frequently exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".