Peloton Stock Sinks Following Price-Target Cut

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Want to Master Microsoft Excel? Here's Your Chance.
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Want to Master Microsoft Excel? Here's Your Chance.
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Want to Master Microsoft Excel? Here's Your Chance.
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Want to Master Microsoft Excel? Here's Your Chance.
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer

Peloton Stock Sinks Following Price-Target Cut

Last updated on Mon., September 5, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 6.5% to trade at $9.62 this morning, following a price-target cut from UBS to $8 from $13, as the firm also reiterated its "sell" rating. The analyst in question brought up the company's sales struggles and downbeat profitability outlook, and expressed doubts over the upside to its cost-cutting strategies.

The last time we checked on Peloton stock, it was surging on a deal with Amazon.com (AMZN). That rally failed short of the $14 level, which also rejected the shares earlier in August. The 100-day moving average has been guiding the shares lower all year, and so far in 2022 PTON is down 72.3%.

Short-term options traders have been more bearish than usual. The security's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) sits at 1.08 and ranks in the elevated 81st percentile of the last 12 months, meaning these traders have rarely been more put-biased. 

It's also worth mentioning PTON's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at an elevated 84 out of 100, indicating the security has frequently exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.