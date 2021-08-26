Peloton stock skids as company posts loss, cuts bike price

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton's shares skidded in aftermarket trading Thursday after the exercise bike and treadmill company posted a loss for its most-recent quarter, showed slower revenue growth, and cut the price of its most-popular product.

Peloton Interactive Inc. reported a net loss of $313.2 million in the quarter that ended June 30. That compared to a profit of $89.1 million the same period last year. A portion of the latest quarter's loss stemmed from the company having to recall its treadmill machine after it was linked to a death of a child and numerous injuries.

The quarterly loss amounted to $1.05 a share. Wall Street analysts had been expecting a loss of 44 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Peloton's revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter totaled $936.9 million. That was better than the $928.6 million expected by analysts.

But the company said expects revenues in the current fiscal first quarter of $800 million, well short of analysts’ forecasts of $1 billion.

New York-based Peloton's stock was down about 6% in after-hours trading.

Peloton was one the pandemic's success stories, as quarantined Americans bought at-home exercise equipment as a way to stay fit. But its success has bred additional competitors, who now sell cheaper bicycles and exercise equipment. In addition, many high-end gyms are offering virtual classes that once were Peloton’s biggest draws.

The company announced Thursday that it is cutting the price of its Peloton Bike — the product that was the cornerstone of its popularity — to $1,495 from $1,895. It will also offer additional financing options for those wanting to purchase the bike. The move could be seen as either a sign Peloton wants to broaden its customer base, or that demand for its products is waning.

While the company reported a 54% rise in revenue from last year, the pace of that revenue growth and appears to be slowing. In the previous three-month period, its revenue grew 141%.

