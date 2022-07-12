Peloton to stop making its own bikes, treadmills

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)

Peloton to stop making its own bikes, treadmills

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton says it’s going to stop making its own bikes and treadmills, instead expanding its relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial. The move is an attempt to lower costs as the company continues to struggle with fewer people buying its products since COVID-19 restrictions eased. Peloton Interactive Inc. said Tuesday, July 12, 2022 that it will concentrate on its technology and content while simplifying its supply chain. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Peloton will stop making its own interactive stationary bikes and treadmills, outsourcing those duties to a Taiwanese manufacturer as it attempts to revive sales that surged during the pandemic.

The New York City company, which recorded its only profitable quarters during the pandemic, is seeking to lower costs after sales slid when gyms began to reopen and cheaper knockoffs entered the market.

It will suspend manufacturing operations at the Tonic Fitness Technology plant in Taiwan for the rest of the year.

Peloton’s strategy was to bring manufacturing inhouse, believing that if sales remained robust it would reduce costs and avoid shipping complications. Sales growth doubled in 2020 and it ramped up production.

However, after three consecutive profitable quarters in 2020, the height of the pandemic, it began to lose money in the first quarter of 2021 and has continued to do so.

Other manufacturers, seeing Peloton's success, stepped in to build cheaper interactive bikes and treadmills, leaving Peloton with a growing inventory of unsold equipment.

In February the company announced a major restructuring and abandoned plans to open its first U.S. factory in Ohio, which would have employed 2,000. Co-founder John Foley stepped down as CEO and the company announced nearly 3,000 job cuts.

The company reported mounting losses and stagnating sales in its most recent quarter. It also offered a bleak sales outlook for the current quarter and signed a commitment to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars.

Peloton has had success with its digital app, which can be used with other equipment. The company has said that it would like to focus more on the app and less on equipment sales. It has cut the price on its equipment, but the price of its monthly subscriptions are up around 13%.

Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp. will manufacture equipment for the company as part of an expanding relationship.


Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. rose 4.5% Tuesday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Peloton Interactive (PTON)
2.2259 of 5 stars		$9.21+3.3%N/A-1.55Moderate Buy$38.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.