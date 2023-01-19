QQQ   275.55 (-0.84%)
AAPL   134.30 (-0.67%)
MSFT   232.93 (-1.22%)
META   133.54 (+0.39%)
GOOGL   91.39 (+0.30%)
AMZN   94.04 (-1.49%)
TSLA   128.43 (-0.27%)
NVDA   169.87 (-2.24%)
NIO   11.05 (+0.36%)
BABA   116.18 (+2.61%)
AMD   68.60 (-2.74%)
T   18.85 (-0.89%)
MU   55.65 (-1.52%)
F   12.28 (-1.05%)
CGC   2.62 (-2.24%)
GE   77.85 (-1.79%)
DIS   97.90 (-1.15%)
AMC   5.37 (-4.96%)
PFE   44.93 (-0.16%)
PYPL   76.37 (-1.22%)
NFLX   320.08 (-1.92%)
Penguin Classics, Marvel to issue new editions of 3 comics

Thu., January 19, 2023 | The Associated Press

This combination of photos released by Penguin Classics shows paperback cover art, left, and hard cover art for "The Avengers," the latest edition to the Penguin Classics Marvel Collection. (Penguin Classics via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) —

Bestselling authors Leigh Bardugo, Jerry Craft and Rainbow Rowell are contributing forewords to new editions of three famed Marvel Comics series.

Penguin Classics is teaming with Marvel on Penguin Classics Marvel Collection, which already includes “Black Panther,” “Captain America” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Three new books will be out Sept. 12: “The Avengers,” with a foreword by Bardugo; “Fantastic Four,” with a foreword by Craft; and “X-Men,” with a foreword by Rowell.

“These volumes provide unique, single-volume introductions to the first decade of The Avengers, the original X-Men, and the Fantastic Four,” series editor Ben Saunders said in a statement Thursday.

“Like our prior releases in this series, each title also features up-to-date scholarship exploring the creative contexts and cultural significance of these vital works of popular culture.”

