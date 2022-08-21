Penn Entertainment Announces Deal To Acquire The Rest Of Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming, which rebranded itself to become PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN), has announced plans to acquire 100% of Barstool Sports. The company has call rights on all of Barstool's outstanding shares of common stock and has exercised those call rights to purchase 100% of the company.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Penn Entertainment To Purchase All Of Barstool Sports

In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Penn Entertainment said it expects the acquisition of the remaining shares it doesn't own to be completed in February.

Penn paid $161.2 million to purchase 36% of Barstool Sports' common shares in February 2020. The company announced plans to pay another $62 million to boost its ownership to 50% of Barstool Sports and then an additional $352 million to acquire the remaining half of the company. Penn Entertainment outlined the terms of the transaction in its earnings report earlier this month.

Penn CEO Jay Snowden had previously revealed plans to acquire the rest of Barstool Sports in early 2023 but said they wouldn't do anything about those plans this year. Thus, this week's announcement shows that those plans are running ahead of schedule.

Since it originally invested in Barstool Sports, Penn Entertainment has supported the rollout of the Barstool Sportsbook app, which the company said has enabled it to target younger bettors. In February 2021, Penn said that over 72,000 users had registered to use the app since it was launched in September 2020 in Pennsylvania. Additionally, the firm reported that the app had generated almost $300 million in revenue in that timeframe.

Problems with Barstool Sports

However, Penn's partnership with Barstool Sports hasn't been smooth sailing. Insider published a series of articles about allegations of sexual misconduct against Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. However, he has denied those allegations, claiming that any sexual relations were consensual.

In February, Bloomberg reported that Snowden had asked investors to be patient with the partnership following the allegations made against Portnoy, who has since sued Insider for the articles.

The acquisition of Barstool Sports is Penn Entertainment's latest high-profile addition. A year ago, the company agreed to pay about $2 billion in cash and stock to acquire Canadian digital media firm TheScore.

Shares of Penn Entertainment slipped 3% during regular trading hours on Wednesday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target PENN Entertainment (PENN) 2.5068 of 5 stars $34.34 -3.9% N/A 28.15 Moderate Buy $62.50

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".