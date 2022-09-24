Pentagon Awards Raytheon Technologies $985 Million Contract

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Become an Ethical Hacking and Cybercrime Expert
Finally... Some Good News (Ad)pixel
Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Will Wall Street's Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Become an Ethical Hacking and Cybercrime Expert
Finally... Some Good News (Ad)pixel
Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Will Wall Street's Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Become an Ethical Hacking and Cybercrime Expert
Finally... Some Good News (Ad)pixel
Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Will Wall Street's Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Become an Ethical Hacking and Cybercrime Expert
Finally... Some Good News (Ad)pixel
Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Will Wall Street's Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets

Pentagon Awards Raytheon Technologies $985 Million Contract

Fri., September 23, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) just secured a major contract to develop hypersonic attack cruise missile prototypes for the U.S. Air Force. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the $985 million contract, with Raytheon beating out defense-sector peers Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Today, however, Raytheon stock is brushing off the upbeat news, and was last seen down 1.7% to trade at $81.89. The shares took a step back on the charts late last month, with pressure forming at its 10-day moving average. RTX is battling its year-to-date breakeven level as well, sitting just over 4% lower in 2022. 

Analysts are optimistic towards the security, with seven of the nine in coverage sporting a "buy" or better rating, while only two recommend a tepid "hold." Furthermore, the 12-month consensus target price of $109.39 is a hefty 31.1% premium to the stock's current perch. 

 

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.