Pentagon Awards Raytheon Technologies $985 Million Contract

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) just secured a major contract to develop hypersonic attack cruise missile prototypes for the U.S. Air Force. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the $985 million contract, with Raytheon beating out defense-sector peers Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Today, however, Raytheon stock is brushing off the upbeat news, and was last seen down 1.7% to trade at $81.89. The shares took a step back on the charts late last month, with pressure forming at its 10-day moving average. RTX is battling its year-to-date breakeven level as well, sitting just over 4% lower in 2022.

Analysts are optimistic towards the security, with seven of the nine in coverage sporting a "buy" or better rating, while only two recommend a tepid "hold." Furthermore, the 12-month consensus target price of $109.39 is a hefty 31.1% premium to the stock's current perch.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".