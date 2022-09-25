Pentagon Awards Raytheon Technologies $985 Million Contract

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Gold is about to SOAR – here’s what you need to do (Ad)
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show

Pentagon Awards Raytheon Technologies $985 Million Contract

Last updated on Sun., September 25, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) just secured a major contract to develop hypersonic attack cruise missile prototypes for the U.S. Air Force. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the $985 million contract, with Raytheon beating out defense-sector peers Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Today, however, Raytheon stock is brushing off the upbeat news, and was last seen down 1.7% to trade at $81.89. The shares took a step back on the charts late last month, with pressure forming at its 10-day moving average. RTX is battling its year-to-date breakeven level as well, sitting just over 4% lower in 2022. 

Analysts are optimistic towards the security, with seven of the nine in coverage sporting a "buy" or better rating, while only two recommend a tepid "hold." Furthermore, the 12-month consensus target price of $109.39 is a hefty 31.1% premium to the stock's current perch. 

 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.