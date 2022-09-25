Pentagon Awards Raytheon Technologies $985 Million Contract

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) just secured a major contract to develop hypersonic attack cruise missile prototypes for the U.S. Air Force. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the $985 million contract, with Raytheon beating out defense-sector peers Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Today, however, Raytheon stock is brushing off the upbeat news, and was last seen down 1.7% to trade at $81.89. The shares took a step back on the charts late last month, with pressure forming at its 10-day moving average. RTX is battling its year-to-date breakeven level as well, sitting just over 4% lower in 2022.

Analysts are optimistic towards the security, with seven of the nine in coverage sporting a "buy" or better rating, while only two recommend a tepid "hold." Furthermore, the 12-month consensus target price of $109.39 is a hefty 31.1% premium to the stock's current perch.

