Perrigo, Wendy's fall; RingCentral, Newmont rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

RingCentral Inc., up $48 to $281.64.

The cloud-based telecom provider for small businesses beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $2.10 to $92.02.

The casino operator's third-quarter loss wasn't as severe as analysts had expected, and revenue beat forecasts.

Newmont Corp., up $1.42 to $58.17.

The metals miner gained ground on rising gold prices.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., up $9.85 to $58.05.

The data security firm gave investors encouraging financial forecasts.

Fiverr International Ltd., up $15.39 to $176.39.

The online marketplace for freelance services reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., up $2.84 to $26.

The California-based discount supermarket chain beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Perrigo Co., down $5.22 to $42.21.

The drug company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Wendy’s Co., down $1.64 to $21.40.

A key measure for the hamburger chain's sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts during the third quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Grocery Outlet (GO) 1.9 $26.00 +12.3% N/A 25.00 Hold $32.57 Wynn Resorts (WYNN) 2.2 $92.02 -2.2% N/A -6.91 Hold $112.40 SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) 1.9 $58.05 +20.4% N/A -141.58 Buy $64.92 Fiverr International (FVRR) 1.8 $176.39 +9.6% N/A -160.35 Hold $234.63

