Peugeot maker PSA makes profit despite pandemic sales slide

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, the logo of French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, PSA Group, said Tuesday July 28, 2020, that it made a profit in the first six months of the year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused a deep drop in sales. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, FILE)
PARIS (AP) — The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, PSA Group, said Tuesday that it made a profit in the first six months of the year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused a deep drop in sales.
The French company, which is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said its first-half profits fell to 595 million euros ($696 million) from 1.83 billion euros a year earlier as sales dropped 35%, to 25.1 billion euros.
Sales rebounded in July as showrooms reopened from the pandemic lockdown in many countries and PSA said it still expects to report a profit over the period from 2019 through 2021, with an adjusted operating margin of over 4.5%.
That all depends, however, on the development of the health crisis, with case numbers increasing again in some countries, like Spain, and some countries around the world reimposing tougher limits on public life and business.
“Results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which remain highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted at this time,” the company said.
