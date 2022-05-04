Pfizer Beats Q1 Profit Estimates And Revises 2022 Earnings Outlook

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) had a stellar first quarter in terms of profit, which grew by 61% to $7.8 billion on the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, which reached $13 billion. The company, however, adjusted its earnings per share outlook for this year by 10 cents.

Pfizer's Earnings Report

As reported by ABC News, Pfizer expects readjusted earnings of $6.25 to $6.45 per share, down from $6.35 to $6.55 per share. Meanwhile, analysts estimate earnings of $7.14 per share.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The lower earnings guidance is due to rising research and development costs and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. Still, the company is aiming at $98 billion to $102 billion in total sales this year.

But the pharma giant also had a solid first quarter in terms of revenue, which hit $25 billion or a 77% increase from the same period last year. Refinitiv estimates had pointed to $23.8 billion.

The company said the welcoming quarter results were driven by the sales of booster shots and the development of the vaccine for children.

Vaccine Sales Outlook

For the year 2022, financial results are bound to rely on Covid vaccine sales. Pfizer has anticipated sales of $32 billion in vaccine sales and $22 billion for Paxlovid, the company’s antiviral treatment.

Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told analysts Tuesday, “We are seeing strong signs for increasing demand for Paxlovid.”

Pfizer’s Covid shot is at the top of applications in both the U.S. and the European Union, while the company seeks authorization for the three-dose vaccine for under-five-year-olds. Mikael Dolsten, the firm’s chief scientific officer, said Pfizer would submit third-dose data by the end of May or early June.

As reported by The Guardian, a pharma campaigner from Global Justice Now has accused Pfizer of profiteering on the huge sales of its Covid vaccine and treatments.

Tim Bierley said, “Throughout the pandemic, Pfizer has refused to share its technology and know-how. Instead, it has maintained monopoly control over its vaccine and treatment, keeping a chokehold on global supply.”

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Pfizer (PFE) 2.8238 of 5 stars $48.41 -1.8% 3.31% 12.57 Hold $58.11

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.