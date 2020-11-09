S&P 500   3,550.50 (+1.17%)
DOW   29,157.97 (+2.95%)
QQQ   288.59 (-2.04%)
AAPL   116.32 (-2.00%)
MSFT   218.39 (-2.38%)
FB   278.77 (-4.99%)
GOOGL   1,761.42 (+0.10%)
AMZN   3,143.74 (-5.06%)
TSLA   421.26 (-2.02%)
NVDA   545.23 (-6.40%)
BABA   290.53 (-3.14%)
CGC   24.58 (+4.60%)
GE   8.72 (+7.79%)
MU   55.96 (+1.45%)
AMD   83.12 (-3.21%)
T   28.30 (+3.13%)
F   8.20 (+5.26%)
ACB   11.21 (+14.50%)
NIO   44.02 (+5.74%)
GILD   59.05 (-0.03%)
NFLX   470.50 (-8.59%)
BA   179.36 (+13.71%)
DIS   142.59 (+11.87%)
Pfizer, Carnival rise; Biogen, Newmont fall

Monday, November 9, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Pfizer Inc., up $2.80 to $39.20.

The pharmaceutical company said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests it may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Biogen Inc., down $92.64 to $236.26.

The biotechnology company's potential Alzheimer's drug received a harsh review from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

McDonald's Corp., down $3.34 to $213.22.

The burger chain's U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter and profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

W.R. Grace & Co., up $11.94 to $55.99.

The chemicals company received a buyout offer from investment firm 40 North.

F5 Networks Inc., up $10.60 to $154.97.

The software company will spend up to $1 billion buying back its own stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., up $2.00 to $29.36.

The owner of infrastructure businesses will sell its bulk liquid storage and handling business for just under $2.7 billion.

Carnival Corp., up $5.43 to $19.25.

The cruise line and other travel-related stocks gained ground following encouraging news on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Newmont Corp., down $2.13 to $66.01.

Slumping gold prices on increased hopes for economic recovery weighed on the gold producer.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Newmont (NEM)1.9$66.01-3.1%1.51%20.76Buy$72.90
Pfizer (PFE)2.6$39.20+7.7%3.88%15.56Hold$39.75
Biogen (BIIB)2.0$236.26-28.2%N/A7.82Hold$319.39
Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)1.9$29.36+7.3%N/A32.26Hold$37.33
F5 Networks (FFIV)1.4$154.97+7.3%N/A30.87Buy$162.44
Carnival Co. & (CCL)1.3$19.25+39.3%N/A-1.87Hold$16.99
