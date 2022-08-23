Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children under 5

S&P 500   4,135.97 (-0.05%)
DOW   32,947.32 (-0.35%)
QQQ   314.77 (+0.13%)
AAPL   167.85 (+0.17%)
MSFT   276.77 (-0.35%)
META   162.12 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   114.19 (-0.04%)
AMZN   134.32 (+0.83%)
TSLA   888.92 (+2.21%)
NVDA   172.18 (+1.08%)
NIO   18.40 (-2.90%)
BABA   89.33 (-0.78%)
AMD   93.01 (+0.18%)
T   18.07 (-0.33%)
MU   58.04 (-0.46%)
CGC   3.42 (+3.64%)
F   15.28 (+1.33%)
GE   76.27 (+1.99%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.66%)
AMC   10.04 (-4.02%)
PYPL   93.74 (+0.17%)
PFE   47.86 (-2.13%)
NFLX   225.92 (-0.27%)
S&P 500   4,135.97 (-0.05%)
DOW   32,947.32 (-0.35%)
QQQ   314.77 (+0.13%)
AAPL   167.85 (+0.17%)
MSFT   276.77 (-0.35%)
META   162.12 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   114.19 (-0.04%)
AMZN   134.32 (+0.83%)
TSLA   888.92 (+2.21%)
NVDA   172.18 (+1.08%)
NIO   18.40 (-2.90%)
BABA   89.33 (-0.78%)
AMD   93.01 (+0.18%)
T   18.07 (-0.33%)
MU   58.04 (-0.46%)
CGC   3.42 (+3.64%)
F   15.28 (+1.33%)
GE   76.27 (+1.99%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.66%)
AMC   10.04 (-4.02%)
PYPL   93.74 (+0.17%)
PFE   47.86 (-2.13%)
NFLX   225.92 (-0.27%)
S&P 500   4,135.97 (-0.05%)
DOW   32,947.32 (-0.35%)
QQQ   314.77 (+0.13%)
AAPL   167.85 (+0.17%)
MSFT   276.77 (-0.35%)
META   162.12 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   114.19 (-0.04%)
AMZN   134.32 (+0.83%)
TSLA   888.92 (+2.21%)
NVDA   172.18 (+1.08%)
NIO   18.40 (-2.90%)
BABA   89.33 (-0.78%)
AMD   93.01 (+0.18%)
T   18.07 (-0.33%)
MU   58.04 (-0.46%)
CGC   3.42 (+3.64%)
F   15.28 (+1.33%)
GE   76.27 (+1.99%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.66%)
AMC   10.04 (-4.02%)
PYPL   93.74 (+0.17%)
PFE   47.86 (-2.13%)
NFLX   225.92 (-0.27%)
S&P 500   4,135.97 (-0.05%)
DOW   32,947.32 (-0.35%)
QQQ   314.77 (+0.13%)
AAPL   167.85 (+0.17%)
MSFT   276.77 (-0.35%)
META   162.12 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   114.19 (-0.04%)
AMZN   134.32 (+0.83%)
TSLA   888.92 (+2.21%)
NVDA   172.18 (+1.08%)
NIO   18.40 (-2.90%)
BABA   89.33 (-0.78%)
AMD   93.01 (+0.18%)
T   18.07 (-0.33%)
MU   58.04 (-0.46%)
CGC   3.42 (+3.64%)
F   15.28 (+1.33%)
GE   76.27 (+1.99%)
DIS   115.18 (-0.66%)
AMC   10.04 (-4.02%)
PYPL   93.74 (+0.17%)
PFE   47.86 (-2.13%)
NFLX   225.92 (-0.27%)

Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children under 5

Tue., August 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old is seen June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York. New data from Pfizer and BioNTech show their tot-sized COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Pfizer's three-dose version was authorized with only preliminary effectiveness data — evidence the company updated on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.

Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Health authorities authorized tot-sized vaccine doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech based on a study showing they were safe and produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies. But there was only preliminary data on how that translated into effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19.

The new update analyzed COVID-19 diagnoses between March and June in Pfizer's ongoing study of the three-dose vaccine. There were 21 COVID-19 cases among the 351 tots who got dummy shots -- compared to just 13 among the 794 youngsters given three vaccine doses.

The child cases primarily were caused by the BA.2 omicron version that was circulating at the time. Today, another omicron relative, BA.5, is causing most COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and much of the world.

In older children and adults, the COVID-19 vaccines have been used long enough to prove that they remain strongly protective against severe disease and death even as the coronavirus mutates -- while early protection against infection wanes. Still, scientists track that initial effectiveness rate as extra evidence of vaccine performance -- and to look for signs of how they initially hold up against new mutants.

Pfizer this week asked U.S. regulators to authorize modified vaccine doses that better match the newest omicron variants for people 12 and older as boosters this fall. The company said it also is developing updated shots for kids under 12.

___


The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.