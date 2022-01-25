S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
3 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Dangerous Market
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
3 Large-Cap Momentum Plays Bucking the Market Correction
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
3 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Dangerous Market
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
3 Large-Cap Momentum Plays Bucking the Market Correction
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
3 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Dangerous Market
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
3 Large-Cap Momentum Plays Bucking the Market Correction
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
3 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Dangerous Market
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
3 Large-Cap Momentum Plays Bucking the Market Correction
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off

Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely contagious omicron variant.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case global health authorities decide the change is needed.

While omicron is more likely than previous variants to cause infection even in people who’ve been vaccinated, it’s not yet clear that a change to the vaccine recipe is needed.

The original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere have made clear that adding a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding a milder infection.

“We recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address omicron and new variants in the future,” Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s vaccine research chief, said in a statement.

The new U.S. study is enrolling up to 1,420 healthy adults, ages 18 to 55, to test the updated omicron-based shots for use as a booster or for primary vaccinations. Researchers will examine the tweaked vaccine’s safety and how it revs up the immune system in comparison to the original shots.

In one study group, about 600 volunteers who received two doses of the current Pfizer vaccine three to six months ago will receive either one or two omicron-based shots as boosters. Another 600 who’ve already gotten three regular doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given a fourth dose of either the regular vaccine or the omicron-matched version.

The study also will enroll some unvaccinated volunteers who will receive three doses of the omicron-based vaccine.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.