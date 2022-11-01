Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter

S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

A woman walks by Pfizer headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in New York. Pfizer reports quarterly financial results Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations.

The pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17 billion so far this year.

Sales from the vaccine Comirnaty, meanwhile, tumbled 66% to $4.4 billion in the quarter, mainly due to changes in a European Commission supply agreement that pushed dose deliveries into the fourth quarter. Sales also were hurt by slow demand in emerging markets.

But vaccine sales jumped in the United States after regulators approved a new booster dose and expanded access to children as young as 6 months old.

Pfizer also announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV, the common but scary respiratory virus, in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life.

Overall, Pfizer’s profit jumped 6% to $8.61 billion in the quarter, or $1.78 adjusted earnings per share. That easily topped analyst expectations of $1.39, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue slid 6% to $22.64 billion as the strong dollar dented international sales, falling short of Wall Street projections of $21.07 billion in sales.

Pfizer Inc., based in New York, also raised and narrowed its 2022 earnings forecast. It now expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.40 and $6.50 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $6.40 per share.

Company shares jumped 4% before the opening bell.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.