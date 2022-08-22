Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall





Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. The U.S. has a contract to buy 105 million of the updated Pfizer doses as soon as health authorities greenlight them, and the company said doses are ready to ship.

Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon, and the U.S. has a contract to buy 66 million doses of its updated vaccine.

“It’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shots. It’s designed for the virus that’s out there,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said last week.

For now at least. BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and much of the world. There’s no way to know if it still will be a threat this winter -- or if another mutant will have replaced it.

The news comes after Britain a week ago became the first in the world to authorize a different update to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines -- shots that add protection against the original omicron that struck last winter.

The U.S. opted not to use that earlier tweak to the vaccine -- setting up a fall where different countries will be using different versions of booster shots to rev up protection against another possible winter surge.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".