Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

S&P 500   4,157.79 (-1.67%)
DOW   33,220.67 (-1.44%)
QQQ   315.94 (-2.14%)
AAPL   168.84 (-1.56%)
MSFT   279.08 (-2.47%)
META   163.61 (-2.59%)
GOOGL   114.96 (-1.92%)
AMZN   134.01 (-3.05%)
TSLA   869.19 (-2.34%)
NVDA   172.69 (-3.25%)
NIO   19.14 (+0.47%)
BABA   90.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   93.50 (-2.55%)
T   18.20 (-1.25%)
MU   58.71 (-2.97%)
CGC   3.38 (-11.52%)
F   15.15 (-4.60%)
GE   75.31 (-3.10%)
DIS   116.89 (-2.71%)
AMC   11.38 (-36.85%)
PYPL   93.79 (-2.87%)
PFE   49.15 (+0.00%)
NFLX   226.44 (-6.10%)
S&P 500   4,157.79 (-1.67%)
DOW   33,220.67 (-1.44%)
QQQ   315.94 (-2.14%)
AAPL   168.84 (-1.56%)
MSFT   279.08 (-2.47%)
META   163.61 (-2.59%)
GOOGL   114.96 (-1.92%)
AMZN   134.01 (-3.05%)
TSLA   869.19 (-2.34%)
NVDA   172.69 (-3.25%)
NIO   19.14 (+0.47%)
BABA   90.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   93.50 (-2.55%)
T   18.20 (-1.25%)
MU   58.71 (-2.97%)
CGC   3.38 (-11.52%)
F   15.15 (-4.60%)
GE   75.31 (-3.10%)
DIS   116.89 (-2.71%)
AMC   11.38 (-36.85%)
PYPL   93.79 (-2.87%)
PFE   49.15 (+0.00%)
NFLX   226.44 (-6.10%)
S&P 500   4,157.79 (-1.67%)
DOW   33,220.67 (-1.44%)
QQQ   315.94 (-2.14%)
AAPL   168.84 (-1.56%)
MSFT   279.08 (-2.47%)
META   163.61 (-2.59%)
GOOGL   114.96 (-1.92%)
AMZN   134.01 (-3.05%)
TSLA   869.19 (-2.34%)
NVDA   172.69 (-3.25%)
NIO   19.14 (+0.47%)
BABA   90.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   93.50 (-2.55%)
T   18.20 (-1.25%)
MU   58.71 (-2.97%)
CGC   3.38 (-11.52%)
F   15.15 (-4.60%)
GE   75.31 (-3.10%)
DIS   116.89 (-2.71%)
AMC   11.38 (-36.85%)
PYPL   93.79 (-2.87%)
PFE   49.15 (+0.00%)
NFLX   226.44 (-6.10%)
S&P 500   4,157.79 (-1.67%)
DOW   33,220.67 (-1.44%)
QQQ   315.94 (-2.14%)
AAPL   168.84 (-1.56%)
MSFT   279.08 (-2.47%)
META   163.61 (-2.59%)
GOOGL   114.96 (-1.92%)
AMZN   134.01 (-3.05%)
TSLA   869.19 (-2.34%)
NVDA   172.69 (-3.25%)
NIO   19.14 (+0.47%)
BABA   90.31 (+0.76%)
AMD   93.50 (-2.55%)
T   18.20 (-1.25%)
MU   58.71 (-2.97%)
CGC   3.38 (-11.52%)
F   15.15 (-4.60%)
GE   75.31 (-3.10%)
DIS   116.89 (-2.71%)
AMC   11.38 (-36.85%)
PYPL   93.79 (-2.87%)
PFE   49.15 (+0.00%)
NFLX   226.44 (-6.10%)

Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Lauran Neergaard, AP Medical Writer


A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021. Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron mutants — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. The U.S. has a contract to buy 105 million of the updated Pfizer doses as soon as health authorities greenlight them, and the company said doses are ready to ship.

Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon, and the U.S. has a contract to buy 66 million doses of its updated vaccine.

“It’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shots. It’s designed for the virus that’s out there,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said last week.

For now at least. BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and much of the world. There’s no way to know if it still will be a threat this winter -- or if another mutant will have replaced it.

The news comes after Britain a week ago became the first in the world to authorize a different update to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines -- shots that add protection against the original omicron that struck last winter.

The U.S. opted not to use that earlier tweak to the vaccine -- setting up a fall where different countries will be using different versions of booster shots to rev up protection against another possible winter surge.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.