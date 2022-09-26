50% OFF
S&P 500   3,700.05 (+0.18%)
DOW   29,560.89 (-0.10%)
QQQ   278.40 (+1.05%)
AAPL   153.13 (+1.79%)
MSFT   240.50 (+1.08%)
META   140.48 (+0.05%)
GOOGL   99.36 (+0.63%)
AMZN   116.86 (+2.71%)
TSLA   282.46 (+2.59%)
NVDA   125.64 (+0.38%)
NIO   18.31 (+3.80%)
BABA   80.54 (+2.21%)
AMD   68.44 (+0.71%)
T   15.91 (-0.62%)
MU   49.75 (-0.70%)
CGC   2.90 (+2.11%)
F   12.21 (-0.81%)
GE   65.66 (+1.72%)
DIS   99.90 (+0.40%)
AMC   7.75 (-3.00%)
PYPL   87.43 (+0.53%)
PFE   44.18 (+0.23%)
NFLX   230.54 (+1.82%)
Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds

Mon., September 26, 2022 | The Associated Press
Linda Glenn
A Jackson, Miss., resident receives a Pfizer booster shot from a nurse at a vaccination site Feb. 8, 2022. Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11, Monday, Sept. 26. Already 4.4 million Americans have received one of the updated boosters since they rolled out earlier this month for anyone 12 and older. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11.

Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older -- two primary shots plus a booster.

If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, they would start getting a kid-sized dose of the new omicron-targeted formula when it was time for their booster.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said last week he expected a decision on boosters for that age group soon.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also announced a new study of the omicron-focused booster in even younger children, those ages 6 months through 4 years, to test different doses.

Updated boosters made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna rolled out earlier this month for everyone 12 and older. They’re a tweak to vaccines that already have saved millions of lives -- a combination or “bivalent” shot that contains half the original recipe and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron relatives responsible for most of today’s COVID-19 cases.

The hope is that the modified boosters will help tamp down continuing COVID-19 cases and blunt another winter surge. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 4.4 million Americans had gotten an updated booster so far.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

