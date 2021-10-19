P&G raising prices to offset higher commodity, freight costs

S&P 500   4,519.63 (+0.74%)
DOW   35,457.31 (+0.56%)
QQQ   375.86 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.76 (+1.51%)
MSFT   308.23 (+0.31%)
FB   339.99 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,864.74 (+0.32%)
TSLA   864.27 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,444.15 (-0.08%)
NVDA   222.90 (+0.31%)
BABA   177.00 (+6.10%)
NIO   40.03 (+1.06%)
CGC   14.34 (+8.64%)
GE   104.73 (+0.59%)
AMD   116.33 (-0.09%)
MU   67.57 (+0.46%)
T   25.59 (+1.03%)
F   15.42 (-0.90%)
ACB   7.45 (+7.66%)
DIS   171.18 (+0.02%)
PFE   42.09 (+1.86%)
BA   215.97 (-0.47%)
AMC   40.80 (-5.18%)
S&P 500   4,519.63 (+0.74%)
DOW   35,457.31 (+0.56%)
QQQ   375.86 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.76 (+1.51%)
MSFT   308.23 (+0.31%)
FB   339.99 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,864.74 (+0.32%)
TSLA   864.27 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,444.15 (-0.08%)
NVDA   222.90 (+0.31%)
BABA   177.00 (+6.10%)
NIO   40.03 (+1.06%)
CGC   14.34 (+8.64%)
GE   104.73 (+0.59%)
AMD   116.33 (-0.09%)
MU   67.57 (+0.46%)
T   25.59 (+1.03%)
F   15.42 (-0.90%)
ACB   7.45 (+7.66%)
DIS   171.18 (+0.02%)
PFE   42.09 (+1.86%)
BA   215.97 (-0.47%)
AMC   40.80 (-5.18%)
S&P 500   4,519.63 (+0.74%)
DOW   35,457.31 (+0.56%)
QQQ   375.86 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.76 (+1.51%)
MSFT   308.23 (+0.31%)
FB   339.99 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,864.74 (+0.32%)
TSLA   864.27 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,444.15 (-0.08%)
NVDA   222.90 (+0.31%)
BABA   177.00 (+6.10%)
NIO   40.03 (+1.06%)
CGC   14.34 (+8.64%)
GE   104.73 (+0.59%)
AMD   116.33 (-0.09%)
MU   67.57 (+0.46%)
T   25.59 (+1.03%)
F   15.42 (-0.90%)
ACB   7.45 (+7.66%)
DIS   171.18 (+0.02%)
PFE   42.09 (+1.86%)
BA   215.97 (-0.47%)
AMC   40.80 (-5.18%)
S&P 500   4,519.63 (+0.74%)
DOW   35,457.31 (+0.56%)
QQQ   375.86 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.76 (+1.51%)
MSFT   308.23 (+0.31%)
FB   339.99 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,864.74 (+0.32%)
TSLA   864.27 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,444.15 (-0.08%)
NVDA   222.90 (+0.31%)
BABA   177.00 (+6.10%)
NIO   40.03 (+1.06%)
CGC   14.34 (+8.64%)
GE   104.73 (+0.59%)
AMD   116.33 (-0.09%)
MU   67.57 (+0.46%)
T   25.59 (+1.03%)
F   15.42 (-0.90%)
ACB   7.45 (+7.66%)
DIS   171.18 (+0.02%)
PFE   42.09 (+1.86%)
BA   215.97 (-0.47%)
AMC   40.80 (-5.18%)

P&G raising prices to offset higher commodity, freight costs

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo, the Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati. Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits. The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits.

The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care. In the last few weeks, it has started telling retailers that it will boost prices on more categories including grooming, skin care and oral care.

“The degree and timing of these moves are very specific to the category, brand and sometimes the product form within a brand,” Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said during a call to discuss quarterly results. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

And though it's still early, the company has yet to see “notable changes” in consumer behavior in reaction to the higher prices, he said.

Schulten said the Cincinnati company now expects a commodity hit of $2.1 billion in fiscal 2022. That’s up from an estimated $1.8 billion in July.

P&G also sees higher transportation costs, reflecting in part a shortage of truck drivers and soaring diesel fuel costs. In July, the company estimated that would cost an extra $100 million this fiscal year. Tuesday, the consumer goods maker doubled that estimate to $200 million.

Combined, the $2.3 billion in higher costs will lower fiscal 2022 earnings by about 90 cents per share.

Last week the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices rose a record 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy. Core inflation at the wholesale level, excluding volatile energy and food, was up 0.2% in September from August and was 6.8% higher over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September, government data show, with the consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008.

P&G maintained its annual guidance and doesn’t believe that inflation is here to stay, calling it a “temporary bottom line rough patch to grow through.”

"When opportunities allow, we will close a couple of price increases with new product innovations, adding value for consumers along the way," Schulten said.


7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.

This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.

This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.

View the "7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.