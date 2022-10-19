P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting





Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it said Wednesday that it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017.

U.S companies that do a lot of business overseas are getting hammered by a surge in the value of the dollar because they must convert overseas sales back into dollars before reporting their financial performances in the U.S. Not only does a strong dollar decrease the value of those sales, it also gives foreign competitors a price edge in the United States.

That story has played out repeatedly this week as earnings season kicks into high gear. Hasbro and Johnson & Johnson were among the U.S. multinationals registered some currency exchange pain.

The U.S. currency — now worth more than a euro for the first time in 20 years — is hitting U.S. companies almost every company that does lot of business overseas, whether they make toy cars or real ones. Tesla posts earnings after the bell Wednesday.

The dollar is up 18% this year and last month hit a 20-year high against a basket of key global currencies, according to the benchmark ICE U.S. Dollar Index.

Procter & Gamble Inc. expects sales for all of 2023 to fall between 1% and 3% compared with this year, with foreign exchange a six-percentage point headwind to sales growth. The company had previously projected sales to rise as much as 2%.

The company stuck to expectations for 2023 earnings per share growth of flat to up 4%, but told investors Wednesday that because of currency exchange rates, it's likely to be at the lower end of that range.

Procter & Gamble earned $3.94 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the quarter, or about 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey of industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Quarterly revenue at the Cincinnati company edged up 1% to $20.61 billion despite a 6% impact on sales due to the dollar.

Shares rose about 2% at the opening bell.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article