S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting

Wed., October 19, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

The Procter & Gamble logo appears on a podium during a news conference, Oct. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. Procter & Gamble's fiscal first-quarter results topped analysts' expectations, but the world's biggest consumer products maker lowered its fiscal 2023 sales outlook, citing the stronger dollar. The company said Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 that it now foresees fiscal 2023 sales being down 3% to 1% compared with the prior year. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it said Wednesday that it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017.

U.S companies that do a lot of business overseas are getting hammered by a surge in the value of the dollar because they must convert overseas sales back into dollars before reporting their financial performances in the U.S. Not only does a strong dollar decrease the value of those sales, it also gives foreign competitors a price edge in the United States.

That story has played out repeatedly this week as earnings season kicks into high gear. Hasbro and Johnson & Johnson were among the U.S. multinationals registered some currency exchange pain.

The U.S. currency — now worth more than a euro for the first time in 20 years — is hitting U.S. companies almost every company that does lot of business overseas, whether they make toy cars or real ones. Tesla posts earnings after the bell Wednesday.

The dollar is up 18% this year and last month hit a 20-year high against a basket of key global currencies, according to the benchmark ICE U.S. Dollar Index.

Procter & Gamble Inc. expects sales for all of 2023 to fall between 1% and 3% compared with this year, with foreign exchange a six-percentage point headwind to sales growth. The company had previously projected sales to rise as much as 2%.

The company stuck to expectations for 2023 earnings per share growth of flat to up 4%, but told investors Wednesday that because of currency exchange rates, it's likely to be at the lower end of that range.

Procter & Gamble earned $3.94 billion, or $1.57 per share, in the quarter, or about 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey of industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Quarterly revenue at the Cincinnati company edged up 1% to $20.61 billion despite a 6% impact on sales due to the dollar.


Shares rose about 2% at the opening bell.

