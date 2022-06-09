PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California wildfire

×
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)

PG&E pleads not guilty in deadly 2020 California wildfire

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges it faces after its equipment sparked a wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Northern California two years ago, prosecutors announced.

PG&E was arraigned at a court in Redding on 31 criminal counts and enhancements, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, after being accused of recklessly starting the Zogg Fire, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said in a brief statement. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for January.

The wind-whipped blaze began on Sept. 27, 2020, and raged through rugged terrain and small communities west of Redding, killing four people, burning about 200 homes and blackening about 87 square miles (225 square kilometers) of land.

Last year, state fire investigators concluded the fire was sparked by a gray pine tree that fell onto a PG&E distribution line. Shasta and Tehama counties have sued the utility, alleging negligence. They say PG&E failed to remove the tree even though it had been marked for removal two years earlier. The utility says the tree was subsequently cleared to stay.

The district attorney determined that the company was criminally liable for the fire and charged the utility last September.

The charges PG&E faces include enhancements for injury to a 29-year-old firefighter who was hit by a falling tree that fractured his spine, paralyzing him from the chest down. They also include felony arson counts linked to several fires started by the utility’s equipment in Shasta County over the last year.

PG&E, which has an estimated 16 million customers in central and Northern California, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after its aging equipment was blamed for a series of fires, including the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed 10,000 homes in Paradise and neighboring communities.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.