Pharma Stock Hits Record Low Due to Pulled Study

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   4,122.43 (-0.36%)
DOW   34,096.72 (-0.44%)
QQQ   303.87 (-0.21%)
AAPL   152.87 (-0.64%)
MSFT   271.20 (-0.04%)
META   179.40 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-0.41%)
AMZN   98.75 (-0.79%)
TSLA   193.70 (-0.48%)
NVDA   217.98 (+0.05%)
NIO   10.26 (-0.48%)
BABA   104.38 (-0.39%)
AMD   83.18 (+0.06%)
T   19.24 (-0.10%)
F   13.00 (-0.69%)
MU   60.00 (-0.20%)
CGC   2.27 (-0.87%)
GE   82.69 (+0.01%)
DIS   107.40 (-0.24%)
AMC   4.60 (-1.71%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.05%)
PYPL   79.13 (-0.40%)
NFLX   356.50 (-0.58%)

Pharma Stock Hits Record Low Due to Pulled Study

Mon., February 13, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) were last seen down 53.6% at $3.33, after the company announced plans to discontinue a drug study for the treatment of a type of colon cancer, with placebo outperforming the drug in anti-tumor efficacy data.

The security earlier slipped to an all-time low of $3.20, deepening its pullback from a rally that fell short of the $8.50 level at the start of the month. Shares have already shed 37.8% so far in 2023, and carry a 66.5% year-over-year deficit to boot.

The brokerage bunch is bullish on GTHX, meaning downgrades and or price-target cuts may be on their way. Of the seven analysts in question, six call the stock a "buy" or better, while the 12-month consensus target price of $33.33 is now a whopping 894.3% premium to current levels.

Short sellers have been piling on, however, with short interest up 21.7% over the last two reporting periods. The 3.12 million shares sold short account for 6.7% of GTHX's available float.

Options traders are already chiming in. Amid low absolute volume, 582 calls and 338 puts have crossed the tape, or 11 times the intraday average amount. Mot popular is the March 7.50-strike put. These traders might be onto something, as the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 134% sits in the 16th annual percentiles, suggesting they are pricing in low volatility expectations.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Recent Videos

Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: