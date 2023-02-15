Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,147.60 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,128.05 (+0.11%)
QQQ   309.10 (+0.77%)
AAPL   155.33 (+1.39%)
MSFT   269.32 (-1.05%)
META   177.16 (-1.29%)
GOOGL   96.94 (+2.39%)
AMZN   101.16 (+1.46%)
TSLA   214.24 (+2.38%)
NVDA   227.64 (-0.90%)
NIO   10.50 (+1.84%)
BABA   103.08 (-1.09%)
AMD   85.18 (-0.90%)
T   19.25 (+0.52%)
F   12.93 (-0.31%)
MU   61.84 (-0.37%)
CGC   2.43 (+4.74%)
GE   84.77 (+1.47%)
DIS   109.24 (+1.47%)
AMC   5.17 (+14.89%)
PFE   43.32 (-0.91%)
PYPL   77.91 (+0.84%)
NFLX   361.42 (+0.41%)
Pharrell Williams Is the New Men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton

Wed., February 15, 2023 | Entrepreneur

Pharrell Williams is a man who wears many hats — both figuratively and literally — but the latest addition to his resume might be the most fashionable yet.

Williams will succeed the late Virgil Abloh as men's creative director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, the company announced on Tuesday.

"I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director," said Pietro Beccari, CEO and Chairman of Louis Vuitton, in a company statement. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Williams' first collection is set to debut in Paris during Men's Fashion Week in June. His new appointment is effective immediately.

The position has remained open since Abloh's death at age 41 in November 2021 after a private fight with cancer. He had been in the role for three years. Abloh was the first black creative director appointed by the fashion house. Abloh is best known for his own label, OFF WHITE.

Although Williams is well known for his music career, his experience in the fashion world is far from limited — he was co-founder of the early 2000s streetwear company Billionaire Boys Club. He also worked with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and 2008 on limited-run collaborations.

Louis Vuitton is a part of the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy (LVMH) portfolio, run by Bernard Arnault.

Arnault is currently richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $190 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.

