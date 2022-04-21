QQQ   334.15 (-2.07%)
AAPL   166.42 (-0.48%)
MSFT   280.81 (-1.94%)
FB   188.07 (-6.16%)
GOOGL   2,496.29 (-2.52%)
AMZN   2,965.92 (-3.70%)
TSLA   1,008.78 (+3.23%)
NVDA   201.83 (-6.05%)
BABA   85.99 (-3.83%)
NIO   17.15 (-5.51%)
AMD   89.85 (-4.44%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   70.92 (-3.11%)
T   20.21 (+4.01%)
GE   91.72 (+0.35%)
F   15.70 (-2.18%)
DIS   121.66 (-2.34%)
AMC   16.85 (-2.83%)
PFE   49.11 (-1.29%)
PYPL   89.40 (-5.80%)
BAC   38.91 (-1.89%)
QQQ   334.15 (-2.07%)
AAPL   166.42 (-0.48%)
MSFT   280.81 (-1.94%)
FB   188.07 (-6.16%)
GOOGL   2,496.29 (-2.52%)
AMZN   2,965.92 (-3.70%)
TSLA   1,008.78 (+3.23%)
NVDA   201.83 (-6.05%)
BABA   85.99 (-3.83%)
NIO   17.15 (-5.51%)
AMD   89.85 (-4.44%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   70.92 (-3.11%)
T   20.21 (+4.01%)
GE   91.72 (+0.35%)
F   15.70 (-2.18%)
DIS   121.66 (-2.34%)
AMC   16.85 (-2.83%)
PFE   49.11 (-1.29%)
PYPL   89.40 (-5.80%)
BAC   38.91 (-1.89%)
QQQ   334.15 (-2.07%)
AAPL   166.42 (-0.48%)
MSFT   280.81 (-1.94%)
FB   188.07 (-6.16%)
GOOGL   2,496.29 (-2.52%)
AMZN   2,965.92 (-3.70%)
TSLA   1,008.78 (+3.23%)
NVDA   201.83 (-6.05%)
BABA   85.99 (-3.83%)
NIO   17.15 (-5.51%)
AMD   89.85 (-4.44%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   70.92 (-3.11%)
T   20.21 (+4.01%)
GE   91.72 (+0.35%)
F   15.70 (-2.18%)
DIS   121.66 (-2.34%)
AMC   16.85 (-2.83%)
PFE   49.11 (-1.29%)
PYPL   89.40 (-5.80%)
BAC   38.91 (-1.89%)
QQQ   334.15 (-2.07%)
AAPL   166.42 (-0.48%)
MSFT   280.81 (-1.94%)
FB   188.07 (-6.16%)
GOOGL   2,496.29 (-2.52%)
AMZN   2,965.92 (-3.70%)
TSLA   1,008.78 (+3.23%)
NVDA   201.83 (-6.05%)
BABA   85.99 (-3.83%)
NIO   17.15 (-5.51%)
AMD   89.85 (-4.44%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   70.92 (-3.11%)
T   20.21 (+4.01%)
GE   91.72 (+0.35%)
F   15.70 (-2.18%)
DIS   121.66 (-2.34%)
AMC   16.85 (-2.83%)
PFE   49.11 (-1.29%)
PYPL   89.40 (-5.80%)
BAC   38.91 (-1.89%)

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store front in Philadelphia, is seen Feb. 16, 2022. Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city's top health official, announced Monday, April 11, 2022. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city's guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, abruptly reversing course just days after city residents had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections.

The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.”

The mandate went into effect Monday.

The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. Philadelphia had become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.

“The City will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate," the health department said in a statement.

The city did not provide more details on when the mandate would be lifted.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.