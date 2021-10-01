Philippine leader asks officials to ignore corruption probe

S&P 500   4,311.10 (+0.08%)
DOW   33,962.08 (+0.35%)
QQQ   358.25 (+0.08%)
AAPL   141.19 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.10 (+0.42%)
FB   343.37 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,697.87 (+0.91%)
TSLA   777.32 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,306.38 (+0.65%)
NVDA   205.69 (-0.71%)
BABA   148.20 (+0.10%)
NIO   36.34 (+1.99%)
CGC   13.63 (-1.66%)
GE   104.89 (+1.81%)
MU   70.74 (-0.34%)
AMD   101.67 (-1.20%)
T   27.18 (+0.63%)
F   14.34 (+1.27%)
ACB   6.99 (+1.01%)
DIS   172.57 (+2.01%)
PFE   42.16 (-1.98%)
BA   223.37 (+1.56%)
AMC   38.93 (+2.29%)
S&P 500   4,311.10 (+0.08%)
DOW   33,962.08 (+0.35%)
QQQ   358.25 (+0.08%)
AAPL   141.19 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.10 (+0.42%)
FB   343.37 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,697.87 (+0.91%)
TSLA   777.32 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,306.38 (+0.65%)
NVDA   205.69 (-0.71%)
BABA   148.20 (+0.10%)
NIO   36.34 (+1.99%)
CGC   13.63 (-1.66%)
GE   104.89 (+1.81%)
MU   70.74 (-0.34%)
AMD   101.67 (-1.20%)
T   27.18 (+0.63%)
F   14.34 (+1.27%)
ACB   6.99 (+1.01%)
DIS   172.57 (+2.01%)
PFE   42.16 (-1.98%)
BA   223.37 (+1.56%)
AMC   38.93 (+2.29%)
S&P 500   4,311.10 (+0.08%)
DOW   33,962.08 (+0.35%)
QQQ   358.25 (+0.08%)
AAPL   141.19 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.10 (+0.42%)
FB   343.37 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,697.87 (+0.91%)
TSLA   777.32 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,306.38 (+0.65%)
NVDA   205.69 (-0.71%)
BABA   148.20 (+0.10%)
NIO   36.34 (+1.99%)
CGC   13.63 (-1.66%)
GE   104.89 (+1.81%)
MU   70.74 (-0.34%)
AMD   101.67 (-1.20%)
T   27.18 (+0.63%)
F   14.34 (+1.27%)
ACB   6.99 (+1.01%)
DIS   172.57 (+2.01%)
PFE   42.16 (-1.98%)
BA   223.37 (+1.56%)
AMC   38.93 (+2.29%)
S&P 500   4,311.10 (+0.08%)
DOW   33,962.08 (+0.35%)
QQQ   358.25 (+0.08%)
AAPL   141.19 (-0.22%)
MSFT   283.10 (+0.42%)
FB   343.37 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,697.87 (+0.91%)
TSLA   777.32 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,306.38 (+0.65%)
NVDA   205.69 (-0.71%)
BABA   148.20 (+0.10%)
NIO   36.34 (+1.99%)
CGC   13.63 (-1.66%)
GE   104.89 (+1.81%)
MU   70.74 (-0.34%)
AMD   101.67 (-1.20%)
T   27.18 (+0.63%)
F   14.34 (+1.27%)
ACB   6.99 (+1.01%)
DIS   172.57 (+2.01%)
PFE   42.16 (-1.98%)
BA   223.37 (+1.56%)
AMC   38.93 (+2.29%)

Philippine leader asks officials to ignore corruption probe

Friday, October 1, 2021 | Jim Gomez, Associated Press

Rodrigo Roa Duterte, President, Republic of the Philippines
In this photo taken from video shown at United Nations headquarters, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, president of the Philippines, remotely addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021. (UN Web TV via AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says he will prohibit Cabinet officials from attending an ongoing Senate inquiry on suspected irregularities in massive government purchases of medical supplies in a brewing constitutional crisis.

President Rodrigo Duterte told Cabinet members in a televised meeting Thursday night that he'll issue a written order barring them and other officials, including three secretaries dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, from attending the inquiry.

The tough-talking president accused critical senators of using the televised hearings to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s national, local and congressional elections.

He said Sen. Richard Gordon, who leads the inquiry, has failed to produce any evidence of corruption in government purchases of protective masks and face shields after several hearings and had berated invited guests like a “despot.”

“That power to compel people to be there does not include abuse, does not include despotic ways, does not include making a very reckless but deliberate statement which is an affront to the constitution when you say, `I will conduct the investigation until kingdom come,’” Duterte said.

If Cabinet officials ignore Senate summons and are ordered arrested for contempt, Duterte said he would order the police and the military to refrain from helping the Senate sergeant-at-arms enforce the arrests.

“I’m the commander-in-chief anyway of all uniformed personnel of government. I am ordering the police and the military and everybody to stay out of this trouble. Do not get involved, don’t follow, because we have a crisis already,” Duterte said.

Gordon’s committee has been investigating what he and other senators said were the overpricing and other possible irregularities in purchases of masks and other medical supplies from a Philippine company, the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Registered in 2019 with a capital of 625,000 pesos ($12,500), the company managed to secure multi-billion-peso (multi-million-dollar) government contracts to supply the gear as the Duterte administration scrambled to deal with coronavirus surges last year.

A Chinese businessman, who Duterte once appointed as an economic adviser, has been linked to Pharmally as a financier of the medical supplies the company purchased from China and eventually supplied to the Philippine government, Gordon and other senators said, citing testimony from a company official.

Duterte and Pharmally officials have denied allegations the supplies were overpriced. Duterte has also said he authorized health officials to skip the required bidding to deal with the pandemic.

Duterte has shot back by publicly accusing Gordon of misusing funds as chairman of the local Red Cross, an allegation the senator dismissed. Gordon criticized Duterte for defending government and company officials who have been linked to the irregularities and said the Senate investigation wound not be deterred by the president's threats.

Should you invest $1,000 in Regis right now?

Before you consider Regis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regis wasn't on the list.

While Regis currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.