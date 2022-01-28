S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in February
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania dispute
Build Better Act and Infrastructure Stocks: 3 Stocks to Consider
Stocks rise on Wall Street after several days of whiplash
Buttigieg pledges help as car fatalities keep spiking higher
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in February
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania dispute
Build Better Act and Infrastructure Stocks: 3 Stocks to Consider
Stocks rise on Wall Street after several days of whiplash
Buttigieg pledges help as car fatalities keep spiking higher
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in February
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania dispute
Build Better Act and Infrastructure Stocks: 3 Stocks to Consider
Stocks rise on Wall Street after several days of whiplash
Buttigieg pledges help as car fatalities keep spiking higher
S&P 500   4,326.51
DOW   34,160.78
QQQ   341.10
Tractor Supply Company Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in February
Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania dispute
Build Better Act and Infrastructure Stocks: 3 Stocks to Consider
Stocks rise on Wall Street after several days of whiplash
Buttigieg pledges help as car fatalities keep spiking higher

Philippines secures supersonic anti-ship missiles from India

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief signed an 18.9 billion peso ($378 million) deal Friday with India to acquire the military’s first shore-based anti-ship missile system that he said would be used to defend the country’s sovereignty especially in the disputed South China Sea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the contract with BrahMos Aerospace Director General Atul Dinkar Rane in a ceremony via video and a face-to-face meeting attended by Philippine and Indian government and military officials.

Despite financial constraints and the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines has managed to proceed with a decades-long program to modernize its military, one of Asia's most underfunded. It has acquired warships, aircraft and weapons to deal with Muslim and communist insurgencies and China’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea.

“As the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, the BrahMos missiles will provide deterrence against any attempt to undermine our sovereignty and sovereign rights, especially in the West Philippines Sea,” Lorenzana said, using the Philippine name for the disputed waters.

The missile firepower “will provide counterattack capabilities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” he said.

Lorenzana was referring to a 200-nautical-mile (370-kilometer) stretch of sea where coastal states have been granted exclusive rights to explore and tap fish and other sea resources under the 1982 U.N. Convention of the Law of the Sea. Many disputes involving Chinese coast guard and fishing ships and Philippine vessels have occurred in the waters off the Philippine archipelago.

The weapons system consists of three batteries of missiles, mobile land-based launchers, training for operators and maintenance units and logistical support, the Department of Defense said. The missiles could travel up to three times the speed of sound, making it hard to interdict, Philippine military officials said, adding the missiles would be employed mainly by the coastal defense units of the Philippine marines.

Security officials from both countries signed a defense cooperation pact in March last year that allowed the Philippines to become the first foreign buyer of the high-tech missiles developed by India and Russia.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.