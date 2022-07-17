50% OFF
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
Physically Secure Your Home or Office with This $70 Kit

Saturday, July 16, 2022 | Entrepreneur


While many entrepreneurs are hung up on cybersecurity — as they should be — don't let your concern for your digital safety overshadow the need for physical, real-life security too. If you're working from home or you keep important, classified information in your office, you want to protect it. With a Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit, you can do that on a budget without sacrificing quality.

While many security systems come with extensive subscription plans that ensure you pay far more than you should over time, this simple four-piece kit allows you to set up a smart security system to monitor your home or office from anywhere. The kit includes a Siren Hub Gateway, two pairs of window/door sensors, and a motion detector that you can set up in any place that you want to keep tabs on when you're not there. With the app, you can perform 24/7 monitoring and receive alert notifications of any activity through smartphones, smart devices, and home automation systems.

The system is easy to set up with Wi-Fi connectivity that supports a wide range of smart devices. You don't need any professional installation or tools to get everything in place and working right away. Once they're up and running, you'll be able to know when something happens at your home or office when you're away and be able to alert the authorities quickly. Plus, the noisy siren could trigger, scaring off any would-be thieves or intruders before they even get up to their nefarious goals. There's no substitute for that kind of peace of mind.

Protect the things you care most about. Right now, a Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System 4-Piece Kit is on sale for 22 percent off $89 at just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

