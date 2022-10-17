S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
Get an iPad Mini 4 for More Than 60 Percent off Now
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Pilots at Germany's Eurowings start 3-day strike

Mon., October 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

An aircraft of the airline Eurowings stand at Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany, early m´Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called on Eurowings pilots for a strike from Monday Oct. 17 until Wednesday Oct. 19. (Photo: Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Pilots at Eurowings, German airline Lufthansa's budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning.

Despite the walkout, Eurowings said it expected more than 230 of Monday’s planned 400 services to go ahead as usual. Flights operated by Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe and by Eurowings Discover, which flies from Frankfurt and Munich, weren't affected.

At Duesseldorf airport, however, 102 of the day's scheduled 171 Eurowings flights were canceled, German news agency dpa reported.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced. They previously staged a one-day strike on Oct. 6. Eurowings described the latest strike as disproportionate and irresponsible.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

