S&P 500   4,039.21 (+0.21%)
DOW   32,177.47 (+0.24%)
QQQ   306.19 (+0.58%)
AAPL   162.32 (+0.58%)
MSFT   266.80 (+0.59%)
META   160.59 (+0.89%)
GOOGL   110.36 (+0.86%)
AMZN   131.05 (+0.97%)
TSLA   288.44 (+1.27%)
NVDA   159.90 (+1.20%)
NIO   19.92 (+0.56%)
BABA   96.51 (-0.09%)
AMD   89.62 (+1.28%)
T   17.83 (+0.28%)
MU   57.59 (+1.02%)
CGC   4.08 (+3.03%)
F   15.71 (+0.90%)
GE   76.55 (+0.66%)
DIS   114.37 (+0.74%)
AMC   9.66 (+2.01%)
PYPL   93.26 (+0.65%)
PFE   46.33 (+0.22%)
NFLX   226.26 (+0.75%)
Pinduoduo Stock Pops After Upbeat Results

Mon., August 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) stock is surging today, up 16.1% at last glance, and earlier as high as $72.19, after the China-based e-commerce giant's strong second-quarter results. Investors are also eyeing the company's overseas expansion, which was announced just last week. 

PDD options are flying off the shelves, with 133,000 calls and 83,000 puts exchanged so far -- 4.9 times the usual daily volume already. The weekly 9/2 70-strike call is the most active, followed by the weekly 9/2 65-strike put, with new positions opening at both. 

Though today's pop had PDD earlier hitting a 2022 high, the 320-day moving average appears to be keeping a cap on today's gains. Year-to-date, the equity is up 14.6%, though still down 28.6% year-over-year. 

PDD August29

 

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

