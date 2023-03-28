S&P 500   3,968.76 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,440.92 (+0.03%)
QQQ   308.22 (-0.17%)
AAPL   157.64 (-0.40%)
MSFT   276.00 (-0.14%)
META   201.25 (-0.78%)
GOOGL   101.85 (-0.60%)
AMZN   98.09 (+0.05%)
TSLA   192.45 (+0.33%)
NVDA   264.25 (-0.40%)
NIO   9.13 (+2.24%)
BABA   95.15 (+10.49%)
AMD   96.30 (-0.32%)
T   18.85 (-0.11%)
F   11.50 (-0.17%)
MU   59.80 (+0.02%)
CGC   1.88 (-1.05%)
GE   93.15 (-0.17%)
DIS   95.33 (-0.30%)
AMC   4.53 (-0.44%)
PFE   40.13 (-0.22%)
PYPL   73.34 (+0.05%)
NFLX   326.51 (-0.35%)
Pinterest Stock Hits One-Year High on Upgrade

Mon., March 27, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) stock is enjoying a boost today, up 5.2% at $28.29 at last glance and earlier hitting a one-year high of $29.27. UBS upgraded the social media stock to "buy" from "neutral," with a price-target hike to $35 from $27, citing evidence of improving advertising trends after the company's partnership with LiveRamp. 

PINS has been climbing since its 200-day moving average caught a mid-March pullback. Today, the shares are gapping above familiar pressure at $27 and have built up a 19% lead in 2023. 

There is plenty more room for optimism amongst analysts, as 22 of the 35 firms in coverage carry a "hold" or worse rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $29.27 is just above current levels. 

So far today, 27,000 calls have been exchanged in the options pits, with is double the volume typically seen at this point. The weekly 3/31 30-strike call is the most active contract, with new positions opening there. 

These options are well-priced at the moment, too, as per Pinterest stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 49%, which ranks in the extremely low 4th percentile of annual readings. This means options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations at the moment. 

 

