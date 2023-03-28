Pinterest Stock Hits One-Year High on Upgrade

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) stock is enjoying a boost today, up 5.2% at $28.29 at last glance and earlier hitting a one-year high of $29.27. UBS upgraded the social media stock to "buy" from "neutral," with a price-target hike to $35 from $27, citing evidence of improving advertising trends after the company's partnership with LiveRamp.

PINS has been climbing since its 200-day moving average caught a mid-March pullback. Today, the shares are gapping above familiar pressure at $27 and have built up a 19% lead in 2023.

There is plenty more room for optimism amongst analysts, as 22 of the 35 firms in coverage carry a "hold" or worse rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $29.27 is just above current levels.

So far today, 27,000 calls have been exchanged in the options pits, with is double the volume typically seen at this point. The weekly 3/31 30-strike call is the most active contract, with new positions opening there.

These options are well-priced at the moment, too, as per Pinterest stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 49%, which ranks in the extremely low 4th percentile of annual readings. This means options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations at the moment.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here