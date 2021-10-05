Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination

S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)
S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)
S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)
S&P 500   4,356.63 (+1.31%)
DOW   34,420.99 (+1.23%)
QQQ   357.78 (+1.46%)
AAPL   141.31 (+1.56%)
MSFT   288.46 (+1.89%)
FB   331.67 (+1.67%)
GOOGL   2,719.81 (+1.74%)
TSLA   780.75 (-0.10%)
AMZN   3,249.74 (+1.88%)
NVDA   203.87 (+3.32%)
BABA   142.70 (+2.20%)
NIO   33.63 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.29 (+2.78%)
GE   105.05 (+0.14%)
MU   70.63 (+0.01%)
AMD   101.97 (+1.62%)
T   27.35 (+0.37%)
F   14.25 (-0.70%)
ACB   7.30 (+3.69%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.64 (+0.52%)
BA   224.55 (+0.34%)
AMC   37.54 (+2.09%)

Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press

Pennsylvania's attorney general filed criminal charges Tuesday against the developer of a problem-plagued pipeline that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the case at a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid last year. The spill, during construction of the troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline, fouled wetlands, a stream and part of a 535-acre lake.

Energy Transfer, Sunoco's owner, faces 48 criminal charges, most of them for releasing industrial waste at 22 sites in 11 counties across the state. Shapiro said Energy Transfer contaminated the drinking water of at least 150 families statewide.

The charges are for “illegal behavior that related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline that polluted our lakes, our rivers and our water wells and put Pennsylvania’s safety at risk,” said Shapiro, speaking with Marsh Creek Lake behind him.

Messages were sent to Energy Transfer seeking comment.

The multibillion-dollar pipeline project has been the focus of criminal probes. At one point, a statewide investigating grand jury subpoenaed the company for documents relating to the inadvertent release of drilling fluids and effects on water supplies.

Energy Transfer acknowledged in a recent earnings report that the attorney general has been looking at “alleged criminal misconduct involving the construction and related activities of the Mariner East pipelines.." The company said it was cooperating but that “it intends to vigorously defend itself.”

The August 2020 spill at Marsh Creek was among a series of episodes that has plagued Mariner East since construction began in 2017, making it one of the most penalized projects in state history.

The company has paid more than $16.4 million in fines for polluting waterways and drinking water wells, including a $12.6 million fine in 2018 that was one of the largest ever imposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection. State regulators have periodically shut down construction.

But environmental activists and homeowners who assert their water has been fouled say that fines and periodic shutdown orders have not forced Sunoco to clean up its act. They have been demanding revocation of Mariner East’s permits.

The Mariner East pipeline system transports propane, ethane and butane from the enormous Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale gas fields in western Pennsylvania to a refinery processing center and export terminal in Marcus Hook, outside Philadelphia.

Shapiro's news conference was originally rescheduled for Monday, but was abruptly postponed after his office said it had received last-minute “new information” that it needed to assess.

Texas-based Energy Transfer also operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which went into service in 2017 after months of protests by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others during its construction.


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.